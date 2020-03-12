STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP ally Tamil Nadu govt puts NPR on hold till centre issues clarification

Responding to a question on action against those who refuse to cooperate with the regard to the NPR,  the minister said it is a fundamental duty and it is a state's basic statistics.

Published: 12th March 2020 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar on Thursday said till the Central government gives clarification on the three issues raised, the state government will not take up the work relating to the National Population Register (NPR) and it is put on hold.

Speaking to reporters here, Udhayakumar said the state government has not issued any notification relating to the NPR. Till the Central government clarifies on the points raised by the state government the work relating to the NPR is put on hold.

READ| No need to fear about NPR, no documents will be sought: Shah

Responding to a question on action against those who refuse to cooperate with the regard to the NPR, he said it is a fundamental duty and it is a state's basic statistics.

Udhayakumar said even though several state governments have issued notification for the NPR, the Tamil Nadu government has issued notification only for Census exercise.

According to him, the new details added to the NPR form pertains to mother tongue, details about mother, father, spouse, date and place of birth, Aadhar card details, mobile number and driving licence.

Udhayakumar said the NPR is common for people belonging to different religions.

The ruling AIADMK is an electoral ally of the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPR National Population Register
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp