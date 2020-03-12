STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can’t adopt resolution against CAA: Revenue Minister Udhayakumar

Such a move will not be binding on legislation enacted by Parliament, says RB Udhayakumar

Published: 12th March 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Vijayadharani expressing solidarity with MLA Tameemun Ansari who sat in protest outside Assembly after walking out of session as the government refused to adopt resolution against NPR on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The State government will not adopt a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it will be tantamount to cheating the public,” Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said responding to the issue raised by Opposition leader MK Stalin during the zero hour in the Assembly on Wednesday.

“Stalin wants the government to adopt a resolution against CAA. But, he knows well that a resolution adopted by the Assembly will not be binding on legislation enacted by Parliament. So, adopting a resolution will be like cheating people,” the Minister said. Reiterating that minorities need not fear the National Population Register (NPR), the Minister said, “All cases relating to CAA have been dealt with only by the Supreme Court. Hence, the House should ponder over how adopting a resolution against CAA, an issue contested before the apex court, will safeguard the interests of the people here.” 

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “The AIADMK has been safeguarding the interests of all sections of the people for over four decades. So, this government will ensure that all the minorities, including Muslims and Christians, are not affected.”

Format difference
Udhayakumar also informed the House that the Centre is yet to respond to the State government’s letter seeking clarifications regarding certain questions over NPR 2020. The only difference between the format for NPR 2010 and NPR 2020 was the additional three questions relating to details on the native place and date of birth of parents and spouse, mother tongue, Aadhaar card and driving licence number in the new format, he clarfied.

“The Opposition wants these columns to be dropped. The State government has also urged the Centre to avoid these questions. But we did not ask the Centre to give up NPR itself as it was carried out earlier during the UPA regime in 2010. The State government has, so far, not issued any notification for NPR 2020,” he added.

Change of stance
Raising the issue, Stalin said the BJP’s allies like the Janata Dal (United), YSR Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samiti, which supported CAA in Parliament, had changed their stand after getting to know the pulse of the people. “As such, the government should adopt a resolution in the Assembly that NPR, which would pave the way for NRC in future, will not be carried out in the State,” he said. Stalin said the NPR 2010 was a usual census exercise and hence, the DMK did not oppose it.

“It is clear that NPR 2020 is being carried out only for facilitating National Register for Citizens. NPR will divide people on the basis of religion and this will affect the plurality of the country,” he added. When Udhayakumar indicated that no resolution would be adopted against CAA, Stalin along with his party colleagues and allies staged a walkout.

No law and order situation, TN tells court
Chennai: The State government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that there is no law and order situation as alleged by some of the pro-CAA petitioners. Also, protection for both, protestors and public, is being provided, apprised State PP A Natrajan, to a division bench of the High Court. The case was adjourned to March 17.

TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act resolution CAA Tamil Nadu
