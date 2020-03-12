Coimbatore: Corporation faces heat after recruiting graduates for sanitary workers post

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation is reportedly facing white heat since it recently recruited a number of graduates for the post of permanent sanitary workers.

While the corporation officials state the candidates were recruited based on their skills to read and write Tamil, the candidates expressed they are fond of government jobs. Given the fact of job security, timely hike, benefits, it proves as a go-to sector. For a 29-year-old candidate, his first experience as a sanitary worker was great. A class XI drop-out, he said he meets enough qualification to get this job.

"There is no shame in working as a sanitary worker as it is also a job. I was trained about the waste segregation, biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. The work starts at 5.30 am to 11.45 am and 2.45 pm to 5.45 pm," explained the candidate. Similarly, a candidate with a master's degree said people are questioning him for his work as a sanitary worker just because he is literate.

The candidate said they do fieldwork every day since they were recruited for the permanent post. "My family members had been working as conservancy workers and the same I can do it without any shame," he explained. Sources said there are 3 to 4 graduates being recruited for the post of sanitary workers in all five zones.

Another candidate said she likes government job and could not miss an opportunity when it comes knocking. Though she had completed computer courses, the 30-year-old candidate said her family members are happy for her.

Even as graduates presently are a happy lot after grabbing the golden opportunity, the contract sanitary workers who had been working for several years with City Corporation has been left in the lurch.

The contract sanitary workers stare at an uncertain future despite the fact that they had also been a part of the corporation's cleanliness drive, said a contract sanitary worker with an experience of seven years.

A contract worker with over 15 years of experience under her belt, said, "I had always wanted to become a permanent sanitary worker.

The pay offered by the corporation is very low and it is very tough to run the family as a sole breadwinner."

Rathinakumar said, "Corporation informed that they followed the roster method to recruit 321 applicants. But, our demands were to absorb the contract sanitary workers based on seniority. The graduates recently given job orders show reluctance to clear drainage or remove waste."

He also alleged that the graduates would become office assistants after working a few years as sanitary workers.

However, the corporation officials refuted the allegations and said they would provide proper training on sanitation works. Corporation Commissioner J Sravan Kumar while speaking to media recently said they segregated the applications of the candidates with the ability to read-write Tamil. He also claimed there is no irregularity involved in recruiting the candidates.