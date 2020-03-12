Compensatory afforestation in Ooty: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami assured that adequate compensatory afforestation will be undertaken for the tree cover loss due to construction of new medical college proposed inside Nilgiris forest in Ooty. “For every tree felled, 10 saplings will be planted,” he told the Assembly. Director of Medical and Rural Health Services S Swathi Rethnawathi has sought for transfer of 25 acres of forest land to Health and Family Welfare Department.

A joint submission has also been made by Nilgiris Collector and Joint Director of Health Services justifying the need for forest land diversion. To compensate the forest loss, a 20.24 hectares (50 acres) of revenue land at O’valley village in Gudalur taluk will be transferred to forest department, officials said. Meanwhile, responding to a query, the CM said if standing crops are damaged by wild boars, the government would take steps to provide compensation. Already, forest officials have been instructed to protect the crops from wild boars and if farmers complain about movement of wild boars, the officials would take action.

‘Support plastic ban’

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday sought public co-operation to implement ban on single use-plastics in totality. He said this while responding to allegation of Opposition benches that plastic ban was a failure.