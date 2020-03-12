STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 fears forcing colleges to skip convocation?

Students, faculty urge govt to restrict colleges from allowing mass gatherings; all colleges asked to conduct awareness meets

Published: 12th March 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Phone, coronavirus

A man wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak speaks on the phone at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By ​SUSHMITHA RAMAKRISHNAN
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the academic year comes to a close, many colleges in the State have scheduled convocation ceremonies in March and April. Students and faculty fear that congregating large number of students from across the country may increase chances of the spread of COVID-19. They have urged the State Higher Education Department to restrict colleges from allowing mass gatherings.

A faculty member from a college in Thiruvallur said, “Most of my students are from Kerala and the North East. Since many of them have gone back to their home-towns, we are scared that bringing them back may put the State at risk,” he said.

A student from a college in Tiruvannamalai said many colleges in the district have planned convocation in the coming weeks. “Semester exams are starting in the first week of April. We are worried that we might fall sick. They should postpone the convocation for our seniors until the virus scare is gone,” he said.
While many colleges are already taking precautions, students and teachers feel the government should intervene and not allow colleges to hold large gatherings.

The Higher Education Department, through a letter on Monday, has asked all colleges to conduct a three-day awareness programme against the spread of virus, and submit a compliance report. The institutions have also been advised to prevent students with cough and cold to attend classes. P Duraisamy, Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras said the varsity has not advised any college to not hold convocation ceremonies.

“It will be a decision of the individual college. Although, many departments in the Chepauk campus have already cancelled seminars and conferences,” he said.

