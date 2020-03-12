Girl, mother killed in illegal cracker unit explosion

By Express News Service

THENI : A woman and her daughter were killed on Wednesday in an explosion while making country crackers at their house in Vadakarai near Periyakulam without licence. The victims were identified as Pandiammal (50) and her daughter Nivetha (19) of Varadhappan Street.

A police officer said Pandiammal used to make crackers illegally with her husband Gobinath, who died recently. After his death, she had been making crackers, along with daughter Nivetha, while her son Ravi (15) is working at a private company.

When the duo was making crackers on Wednesday morning, an explosion occurred. Consequently, the duo suffered severe burns and Pandiammal died on the spot. Nivetha was rushed to Government Periyakulam Hospital from where she was referred to Government K Vilakku Medical College and Hospital. However, shed died on the way. While Pandiammal’s house was badly damaged, the tiles of nearby houses were flipped off.

The locals allege that though the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and North police station are located near the accident spot, the illegal unit managed to function under the very noses of police. The unit even escaped the radar of a special branch police team that frequents the area, sources say.

These high-decibel country-made crackers are mainly being used during temple festivals and funeral procession.