STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Girl, mother killed in illegal cracker unit explosion

A woman and her daughter were killed on Wednesday in an explosion while making country crackers at their house in Vadakarai near Periyakulam without licence.

Published: 12th March 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Explosion

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THENI : A woman and her daughter were killed on Wednesday in an explosion while making country crackers at their house in Vadakarai near Periyakulam without licence. The victims were identified as Pandiammal (50) and her daughter Nivetha (19) of Varadhappan Street.

A police officer said Pandiammal used to make crackers illegally with her husband Gobinath, who died recently. After his death, she had been making crackers, along with daughter Nivetha, while her son Ravi (15) is working at a private company.

When the duo was making crackers on Wednesday morning, an explosion occurred. Consequently, the duo suffered severe burns and Pandiammal died on the spot. Nivetha was rushed to Government Periyakulam Hospital from where she was referred to Government K Vilakku Medical College and Hospital. However, shed died on the way. While Pandiammal’s house was badly damaged, the tiles of nearby houses were flipped off.

The locals allege that though the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and North police station are located near the accident spot, the illegal unit managed to function under the very noses of police. The unit even escaped the radar of a special branch police team that frequents the area, sources say.

These high-decibel country-made crackers are mainly being used during temple festivals and funeral procession.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illegal cracker unit explosion
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp