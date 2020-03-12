Salon at Theni offers haircut for Rs 1 to mark its 10th anniversary

By Express News Service

THENI: A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) graduate, Nagendran, has been running a beauty salon here for ten years now. To celebrate the tenth anniversary of his shop, Nagendran came up with an idea of cutting hair at Rs 1 for one day on Wednesday.

Nagendran and his wife Ramya a few years ago decided to start their own business without seeking any job opportunity in government or private companies.

On a usual day, he collects Rs 100 from a customer for a haircut. On the occasion of completing ten successful years in the business, Nagendran collected Rs 1 from each costumer from 6am to 8pm on Wednesday.

More than 100 people thronged the shop to get haircut.

Speaking to TNIE, Nagendran said that he wanted to celebrate the day in a productive way, and his customers were satisfied. “Hairstyle is important as it can change one’s appearance completely. At many places they charge up to Rs 500 for haircut. We have five branches in the district; around ten workers were engaged to attend the customers on Wednesday,” he added.