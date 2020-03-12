Yoga to be taught now in Tamil Nadu government schools

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lessons on yoga might be introduced in all government schools from the next academic year to promote students’ overall wellbeing, a top government official told Express.

Many government schools have already partnered with NGOs and parents-teachers associations to arrange for yoga classes that are either free of cost or charge nominal fees. “We saw that there was a remarkable effect on students who attended these classes and so we wanted to extend the initiative across all schools,” the official said.

The authorities estimate the project to cost Rs 8 crore. “We are in discussions with Vision Aliyar (a yoga centre founded by Vedathri Maharishi), which is ready to conduct free training. However, we need to cover the transport and food expenses of the trainers,” the official elaborated.

At present, around 8,000 trainers are ready to start classes next year, he claimed adding that the State government is in talks with the Central government to see if funds can be arranged for the same.