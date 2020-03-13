16 labourers from Odisha rescued from brick kiln

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Sixteen workers from Odisha employed in a brick kiln in the district, without following the rules under the Inter-state migrant workmen (Regulation of Employment and conditions of service) Act, were rescued by the authorities. They were sent back to Odisha on Thursday. According to sources, the district One stop crisis team for victims of human trafficking led by P Sudha, secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) inspected the brick kilns on the bank of Vennaru river. At Sathanur, the team found 14 men and two women from Kandhamal in Odisha working in a kiln but the company did not have records of their employment. Following this the team rescued the workers and produced them before M Velumani, Revenue Divisional Officer, Thanjavur. The revenue officials arranged for their travel from Thanjavur to Chennai and then to Odisha.