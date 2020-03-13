Communal riots: 127 preventive arrests made in Coimbatore so far

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan while speaking to the media persons after the peace committee meeting said that as part of the preventive measure to avoid communal issues, the officials have arrested 127 people in the city.

To ensure safety and security of the public, each sub-division is manned with a force under one deputy commissioner and each station limit is given under the control of the assistant commissioner. He added that they have appealed with the organisations to maintain peace and harmony in the city and requested to not conduct any kind of demonstrations for a week.

