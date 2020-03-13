STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops prevented from seizing nets

There was chaos in Nagapattinam fishing harbour on Thursday after a team of officials went to seize purse seine nets from fishers.

Published: 13th March 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:13 PM

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: There was chaos in Nagapattinam fishing harbour on Thursday after a team of officials went to seize purse seine nets from fishers. Officials eventually gave up after several women poured kerosene over themselves and threatened to self-immolate.

A team of officials from the Fisheries, Revenue and Police departments as well as Marine Police and Marine Enforcement Wing went to seize the nets on Thursday as per the District Collector’s order. There was bedlam as fishers from Akkaraipettai and Keechankuppam protested and the women poured kerosene on themselves.

“Purse seine nets are not something to easily let go. One net weighing half a tonne and measuring thousands of square metres of area costs about `20 lakh. At least 50 to 60 families have invested in making or buying these nets. If they are taken away, the families would lose both their investments and livelihoods.

If we do not catch sardines using the nets, they would perish anyway. We need time to slowly adapt to other nets,” said RMP Rajendra Nattar, a fisher representative from Keechankuppam.

Officials were visibly taken aback after several women aged from 60 to 80 started to pour kerosene over their heads. The women were quickly doused with water to prevent any untoward incident. The men refused to let police and officials to proceed to their boats where the controversial and banned nets are kept while the women formed another layer of defence with more kerosene bottles. “Why are we subjected to such an action without any warning? We respect the law, but it should be common for all and for all villages in Nagapattinam and Tamil Nadu,” said Mohandas, a fisher representative from Akkaraipettai.

The officials then tried to negotiate with the defiant fishers and representatives from Akkaraipettai and Keechankuppam. The representatives requested time to consider their options before accepting government action. They then convened an emergency meeting in the harbour and decided to seek a week’s time. “We are now in a dilemma. Fishers from Vedaranyam are firm in not using urse seine nets. We also cannot allow it by any means, but we agree that 100 people are dependent on a couple of nets and would be affected if we seize them abruptly. We are trying to settle the issue as amicably as possible,” said R Amal Xavier, Joint Director,  Fisheries department. He said officials started with Keechankuppam as fishers from that village damaged boats and endangered lives of Vellapallam fishers on March 10.

Nagapattinam DSP N Murugavel stated no cases were registered in the incidents on Thursday.

