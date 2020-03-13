STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus hits tourism industry hard, 30-35% reduction in air traffic

While officials said there will not be a total lock down of international airport, but with ‘Ghost flights’ operating in the sector, there hardly would be any foreign passenger arrivals.

Published: 13th March 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers walk out of Chennai Airport wearing protective masks on Thursday | martin louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the government suspended visas for foreign nationals till April 15, Chennai International Airport, where there was a 26 per cent dip in passenger arrivals this month due to coronavirus pandemic across the globe, maybe operating frugally. Chennai airport sources told Express that 13 international flights have been cancelled and there will be 30 to 35 per cent reduction in air traffic. However, sources said the impact will be more and it will be known only after Friday. 

While officials said there will not be a total lockdown of international airport, but with ‘Ghost flights’ operating in the sector, there hardly would be any foreign passenger arrivals. Not only that even visa-free travel guaranteed to OCI Cardholders will be kept in abeyance till April 15, 2020. Interestingly, the government advisory also warns Indian nationals abroad to avoid non-essential travel and said they will be quarantined for 14 days once they reach the airport. Similarly, Indian nationals, who are planning to travel abroad, have been advised against it as they may also risk being quarantined once they return to India. 

The advisory is likely to have a major impact on Indians planning summer vacation. Vignesh, who is to get married on March 21 and planned a trip to Maldives, has now cancelled his trip. So have many persons, who were planning summer vacation abroad. “I heard reports of tourists in two resorts in Maldives being quarantined. So, I have cancelled my trip. I would travel after everything settles down,” he said.

T Natrajan, CEO, GRT Hotels and Resorts and secretary of South India Hotels and Restaurants Association (SIHRA) said there is uncertainty among hoteliers. “There has been 15 to 20 per cent cancellations in star hotels following the advisory from government,” he said. Worried over the situation, he said it will have an impact as travel is being restricted on international sector and local people are afraid to travel.

Rangachary, honorary advisor to SIHRA, said March and April are a lean season and hotels will not be much affected. “This would be a temporary setback. The only blow will be that conferences and events will stand cancelled,” he said. Tamil Nadu Hotel Association president Venkadasubbu said 80 per cent reservation has been cancelled in many hotels. “Everywhere reservations are getting affected,” he said.
Beena Menon, Director of Craft-a-Break Holiday Pvt Limited, said the entire travel industry is hit following the coronavirus outbreak. There have been cancellations and travel operators are finding it difficult to pay back the money which they had taken as advance. “We have made a policy not to take advance as there is uncertainty,” she says. However, hotels could feel the pinch if coronavirus pandemic extends beyond July, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tourism industry Chennai International Airport Coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp