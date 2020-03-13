Coronavirus hits tourism industry hard, 30-35% reduction in air traffic

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the government suspended visas for foreign nationals till April 15, Chennai International Airport, where there was a 26 per cent dip in passenger arrivals this month due to coronavirus pandemic across the globe, maybe operating frugally. Chennai airport sources told Express that 13 international flights have been cancelled and there will be 30 to 35 per cent reduction in air traffic. However, sources said the impact will be more and it will be known only after Friday.

While officials said there will not be a total lockdown of international airport, but with ‘Ghost flights’ operating in the sector, there hardly would be any foreign passenger arrivals. Not only that even visa-free travel guaranteed to OCI Cardholders will be kept in abeyance till April 15, 2020. Interestingly, the government advisory also warns Indian nationals abroad to avoid non-essential travel and said they will be quarantined for 14 days once they reach the airport. Similarly, Indian nationals, who are planning to travel abroad, have been advised against it as they may also risk being quarantined once they return to India.

The advisory is likely to have a major impact on Indians planning summer vacation. Vignesh, who is to get married on March 21 and planned a trip to Maldives, has now cancelled his trip. So have many persons, who were planning summer vacation abroad. “I heard reports of tourists in two resorts in Maldives being quarantined. So, I have cancelled my trip. I would travel after everything settles down,” he said.

T Natrajan, CEO, GRT Hotels and Resorts and secretary of South India Hotels and Restaurants Association (SIHRA) said there is uncertainty among hoteliers. “There has been 15 to 20 per cent cancellations in star hotels following the advisory from government,” he said. Worried over the situation, he said it will have an impact as travel is being restricted on international sector and local people are afraid to travel.

Rangachary, honorary advisor to SIHRA, said March and April are a lean season and hotels will not be much affected. “This would be a temporary setback. The only blow will be that conferences and events will stand cancelled,” he said. Tamil Nadu Hotel Association president Venkadasubbu said 80 per cent reservation has been cancelled in many hotels. “Everywhere reservations are getting affected,” he said.

Beena Menon, Director of Craft-a-Break Holiday Pvt Limited, said the entire travel industry is hit following the coronavirus outbreak. There have been cancellations and travel operators are finding it difficult to pay back the money which they had taken as advance. “We have made a policy not to take advance as there is uncertainty,” she says. However, hotels could feel the pinch if coronavirus pandemic extends beyond July, sources said.