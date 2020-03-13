STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Pollachi-based couple among 17 returnees from Egypt

Vanitha (63) and her husband Rengaraj (65) from Pollachi were among those quarantined at the ship. 

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Seventeen of the 18 passengers from Tamil Nadu, including a Pollachi-based elderly couple, who were stranded in a cruise ship at Luxor in Egypt due to coronavirus scare, safely returned to their native places on Thursday.

After returning to Coimbatore on Thursday morning, Vanitha told Express, “When we boarded the ship after touring Alexandria, as many as 150 passengers were quarantined in the vessel fearing coronavirus outbreak. 

“When a few passengers tested positive for COVID-19, the ship’s kitchen was closed for a day and we had to suffer without food. Normalcy returned with the intervention of foreign embassies. For five days, all crew members and passengers were made to undergo various tests.”She also told that a 65-year-old Chennai-based passenger quarantined at a hospital in Alexandria tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old Coimbatore-based man stranded in Italy blamed the Indian Embassy officials after all his attempts to get a coronavirus negative certificate went in vain. Srinithin Jayabal (30) told Express over the phone, “When I contacted the Embassy officials as directed by the office of the Ministry of External Affairs, they did not respond well to help me return to India.” 

