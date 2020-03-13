Coronavirus ‘saves’ Lankan fishers caught for poaching

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel arrested 15 Sri Lankan fishermen in three mechanised vessels for poaching in Indian waters. The ICG, however, has decided to hand over the violators to Sri Lankan Navy as a coronavirus preventive measure.

According to sources, the fishers were poaching in Indian waters 70 nautical miles off Kanniyakumari shore in three boats when they were caught by the Coast Guard patrol. However, ICG officials decided not to take the fishers to Indian shore as a preventive measure. The island nation had reported its first COVID-19 case a day ago.