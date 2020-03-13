STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enhancing the essence of tourism in district

Not just filter coffee and piping hot idlies and vadas are popular, Tamil Nadu is also attracting many a tourist from neighbouring states and countries to its temples.

Renovation work is being carried out at Tirumalai Nayakkar Mahal, a 17th century grand palace erected by king Tirumala Nayaka of Madurai’s Nayaka dynasty. (Photo: KK Sundar | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Not just filter coffee and piping hot idlies and vadas are popular, Tamil Nadu is also attracting many a tourist from neighbouring states and countries to its temples. Witnessing the highest percentage of tourist arrival, the State accounted for around 21 per cent of the total tourist visitations among all states in 2018.

In a bid to promote pilgrimage tourism, the State Tourism Department has undertaken several development works across the State. Based on the statistics on the number of footfalls in religious places, the State Tourism Department decided to take initiatives in the district.

Somagiri Malai Karuppasami Temple
As a part of the development work, a stretch of 5.7 km worth Rs 1.70 lakh was recently laid to reach Somagiri Malai Karuppasami Temple near Melavalavu in Kottampatti block.

District Tourism Officer Sri Balamurugan said, "On full moon days, especially during Karthigai, scores of devotees throng the temple. Earlier, there was no proper pathway to reach the temple, but now we have laid the roads making it accessible to the devotees, who can reach through Melur road as well as from Alagar Kovil. It would also serve the purpose of making tourists familiar with tourist spots like Alagar Kovil."

He added that fund for the road work was released in the financial year 2016-2017, and the construction work was completed in 2019.

Residents residing near the temple also pointed out that it lacks a lot of other basic amenities, drinking water being one of them. Officials from the district administration have assured swift action.

Goripalayam Dargah
Around 1,500 people from different states visit Goripalayam Dargah everyday, seeking spiritual aids for mental and physical illness. However, there is no proper resting and cloakrooms. The Tourism Department recently commenced works for a separate restroom for both men and women, and a common cloakroom worth Rs 1.80 crore.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of this year, said Balamurugan, adding that under the Rural Tourism Development Scheme, a proposal to provide necessary facilities at Thiruvedagam Edaganathar Temple and Pon Perumal Malai Temple in Vadipatti block have also been submitted to the State government.

Tamukkam Ground
The ground, developed by the first king of the Madurai Nayak Dynasty Viswanatha Nayak, has become the most preferred venue for individuals and other entities to conduct conclaves.
As works for constructing a multi-purpose convention centre worth '45. 60 crore under the Smart City Mission is to kick start soon, the corporation closed the ground for public use for the next two years.
Senior Manager of Hotel Tamil Nadu said, "Since, there are not many open spaces in the city limit to host large events, the 3.5 acres in the backyard of Hotel Tamil Nadu could be utilized. People have already started using the space to conduct open air engagements and product launches."

