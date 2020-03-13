High quality mark sheets for public examinations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, told the Assembly on Thursday that a new high quality water-proof mark sheet for public exams, which will have the parents’ names, will be issued from the coming academic year, at a budget of Rs 13.50 crore.

The posts of 1,575 graduate teachers will be upgraded to post-graduate teachers owing to increased enrolment in high schools. This will be done at a budget of Rs 1.11 crore per year. A ‘Twinning of Schools’ programme that facilitates interactions between schools will be implemented at a budget of Rs 82.34 lakh. The programme will involve 8,234 schools.

Non-teaching posts such as clerks and assistants will be created at a budget of Rs 12.84 crore a year. State Board textbooks will be released in an audio format in both Tamil and English at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, he said. A public library will be set up in DPI campus at a cost of Rs 9 lakh.

