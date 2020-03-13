Man held for cheating PwD with promise of marriage

By Express News Service

KARUR: A 30 year-old man was arrested allegedly for reneging his promise to marry a differently abled woman and cheating her of money he borrowed from her.

Banumathi (30) of Kalutharikapatti at Mavathur panchayat worked as a teacher a children’s home in Mayiladuthurai during 2013. Kannan (30) of Pichnathampatti in Pudukkottai used to visit the home often and provide donations and the two were involved in a relationship.

Kannan recently borrowed Rs 75,000 from Banumathi after promising to marry her. The latter’s parents arranged for the wedding and distributed invitations. But Kannan told the Banumathi to call-off the wedding. Banumathi and her parents filed a complaint with the Palaviduthi police station based on which Kannan was arrested on Thursday. Investigation revealed that Kannan was already married.