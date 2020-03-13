STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of men ending lives double than women in 3 yrs

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  1,090. That is the number of people who ended their lives over the past three year in the city limits. According to police, the number of men in this figure is double that of women. Most of these individuals (both men and women) fall in the age group of 31-45, with those falling in the age group of 19-30 in tow.

According to a sub inspector with the city police, many men take refuge in alcohol when faced with issues in life and commit suicide while under the influence of it. When it comes to women, police said that domestic torture and husband's inability to run the family are major reasons. The police also highlighted that the family circumstance that a person grows up in also have a decisive impact on that individual's ability to handle stress. "Some problems can be solved in a day whereas others may take a week, month or even a year. Patience, not suicide, is the solution to problems in life." police said.

According to city-based psychotherapist P Raja Soundara Pandian, some films deserves blame for portraying alcohol as a way to relieve stress. "In some films, whenever a hero or a character is confronted with a problem, the next scene invariably shows them in a bar," he said.

In this age, both men and women lead relatively comfortable lives until the age of 18, protected from the harsh realities of life and from failures. However, between 19-30, they enter the real world. Here, they have to wage their own battles. However, then life deals them a blow, they buckle under the pressure, instead of bravely facing it and learning from it, he said.

On the rising number of male suicides, he said that men generally do not share problems they face in their family or work, leading to them slipping into depression. "Both men and women should cultivate the habit of sharing their problems with at least one of their close friends or even with a psychologist. This will greatly reduce their stress level and enable them to return to their normal lives, he added.

On Tuesday, a Class XII student committed suicide reportedly after his mother scolded him for playing games on his mobile phone instead of studying for public examination.

