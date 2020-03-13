STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ramanathapuram: Missing man suspected to be killed; remains exhumed

Acting on the complaint, sources said, Ervadi police tracked Kumar’s mobile phone and found his vehicle abandoned at Valantharavai.

Published: 13th March 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Charred remains of a person were exhumed from a burial site at Eral on Tuesday. The body is yet to be identified as the police are awaiting a DNA test report. However, according to police sources, the body is suspected to be of 43-year-old Kumar, whose wife had lodged a complaint with Ervadi police on Tuesday about her missing husband.

On Thursday, police detained eight persons in connection with the case. Kumar, a member of fishermen cooperative society, is claimed to have gone missing after he left home on his two-wheeler on Monday afternoon to attend a meeting at the Department of Fisheries office. In her complaint, his wife claimed that Kumar did not return home since he left for the meeting.

Acting on the complaint, sources said, Ervadi police tracked Kumar’s mobile phone and found his vehicle abandoned at Valantharavai. Kumar had unsuccessfully contested for the post of Ervadi panchayat president as an independent in the recent rural local body elections. 

Special branch police on Tuesday received a tip-off that charred remains of a person was buried in a burial ground in Eral and it could be of Kumar’s. Led by Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar, a team exhumed charred remains - skull and bones - on the same day and sent the samples for a DNA test to ascertain the identity. Varun Kumar said that based on the circumstantial evidence, the body could be of the missing person Kumar. “He could have been killed due to a gang feud over sharing of gold jewellery, allegedly smuggled,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp