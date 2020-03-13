STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shortage of nurses exposes patients to risk

According to Medical Council of India norms, a hospital must have one nurse for every eight patients. The management of MGMGH, however, has made a mockery of the rule

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Nurses are an integral part of health care delivery system. According to Medical Council of India norms, a hospital must have one nurse for every eight patients. The management of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), however, has made a mockery of the rule.

The State-run super speciality hospital is woefully understaffed when it comes to nurses. Sources said a single staff nurse is required to handle an entire floor, which has three wards with 30 to 40 patients. Sometimes, lack of staff forces one nurse to handle two floors, a situation very common in the new block of the hospital.

The hospital has 221 nurses, which includes 137 staff and 84 Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) nurses.  “We have to handle two floors in the afternoon and night shifts. One floor has three wards and when we handle two, it amounts to almost 70-80 patients. We do not know what is happening in other wards, but there is a huge shortage of nurses,” said a nurse in the new block.

Senior nurses said the number of nurses has remained static for over five years. At least 100 nurses are required, they opined.

“Several new departments and wards have been opened in the last decade. But not a single new staff nurse was appointed to handle the increase in patients. We have to manage with the same staff we had six years ago. We need to double the number of nurses immediately,” said a senior nurse.

The strain, nurses said, takes a toll on their health. “We are always stressed. We want to be able to do our duty properly and attend to patients. We have sent requests for nurses several times to higher-ups, but to no avail.

Even newer hospitals like the one in Sivaganga have good nurse-to-patient ratio. Most of the time we do not get time to eat or use the washroom,” said a nurse.

MGMGH Dean Dr K Vanitha said she was aware of the shortage and that a request to appoint nurses has been sent to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

“We would be able to provide better care if we get more nurses. I have sent a request to DME,” she said.

