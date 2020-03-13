STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two siblings rescued from bonded labour in Tiruvarur

Two brothers aged 12 and 13 have been released from a life of bonded labour. They were employed in herding goats near Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district.

Published: 13th March 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Two brothers aged 12 and 13 have been released from a life of bonded labour. They were employed in herding goats near Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district.

According to sources, ChildLine number 1098 received a call informing two boys aged under 14 were employed goat herding near Valangaiman. Child Line then informed Tiruvarur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Jayaprithaa who formed a team of officials, including tahsildar P Deivanayaki, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) P Selvaraju, and Valangaiman police sub-inspector Senthilkumar.

The team located the siblings herding goats at Aravathur village in Valangaiman taluk. They waited till evening when the brothers returned to their campsite and held inquiries which revealed the siblings are from Sivagangai district. Their father makes bamboo baskets and the mother collects waste from streets to sell to recycling units. As the family ran into debt building a house, the parents handed over their sons to goat owner Koorimurugan of Odaikulam in Kadaladi.

It is alleged the parents received Rs 45,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively, for the boys.

The DCPO said, “The 13-year-old boy was a school dropout for the last three years. The 12-year-old was studying in Class 7 till three months ago when he was sent off as a bonded labourer.” After an inquiry, the RDO issued the release order for the siblings. Interim relief of Rs 20,000 would also be released. The brothers are being accommodated at Arooran Child Care Institution in Tiruvarur after being produced before the Child Welfare Committee. Arrangements would be made for the children to continue their education in Sivaganga district, officials said. Meanwhile, Koorimurugan, who employed the children, was arrested by Valangaiman police and investigations are underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bonded labour ChildLine
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp