STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Waiting for Godot: Superstar Rajinikanth leaves fans puzzled

Speaking on Thursday, he said one of the biggest problems plaguing existing political parties is the tradition of providing designations or posts to almost every functionary.

Published: 13th March 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will he? Won’t he? Rajinikanth’s fans are still confused. Thursday’s statement, which was supposed to remove confusions and provide clarity, has left them further puzzled. The actor-turned-aspiring politician made several strong remarks. A significant one of them was the dismantling of party posts. 

Speaking on Thursday, he said one of the biggest problems plaguing existing political parties is the tradition of providing designations or posts to almost every functionary. “The posts continue to exist after elections, and many functionaries make it a source of livelihood. They use it to win tenders, contracts, and thereby unleash corruption on the government,” he said. 

He then went on to say that after elections, such posts will be dismantled in his party. Only if his followers are willing to accept this idea will he enter politics, he said. Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam sees this as the actor’s reluctance to enter the fray. “His stance has not changed much since 1996,” says Shyam. “He is indirectly conveying that he won’t launch a party or enter politics.”  

Shyam felt the same way about Rajini not wanting to take up the Chief Minister post. Raj Soundhar, a former member of the Rajinikanth Fans Association, says his followers will not accept the dismantling of posts.

“This will cause a lot of confusion. One or the other, there is an election once every three years at the least. It appears he is not mentally prepared. Thursday’s statement seems to be to appease the fans.”   
Detractors also found fault with his idea of choosing a ‘young, educated, and farsighted’ Chief Minister candidate.

“Time is too short. Assembly elections are almost here. Thalaivar wants us to take these ideas to people, make them understand that CM and party chief will be different persons. But, we are not sure we have enough time to convince them,” says a district secretary of Rajini Makkal Mandram. Many other fans and functionaries are confused too. “Even senior political leaders like Vaiko and Anbumani Ramadoss have failed to make an impact when projected as future Chief Ministers.

Then, how can we find a new face that will be accepted by the people in such a short span of time,” asks another district secretary. Probably, the next statement will hold more clues on that front.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp