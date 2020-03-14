80-year-old woman arrested for throwing acid on sister-in-law in Coimbatore
This morning, Ramathal in a fit of anger threw acid kept to polish vessels on Shakunthala who sustained serious injuries on her face, the police said.
Published: 14th March 2020 06:19 PM | Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:20 PM | A+A A-
COIMBATORE: An octogenarian woman was held near here on Saturday for allegedly hurling acid on her relative and another man following a domestic quarrel, police said.
Ramathal and her sister-in-law used to quarrel with each other frequently over a family dispute, they said.
This morning, Ramathal in a fit of anger threw acid kept to polish vessels on Shakunthala who sustained serious injuries on her face, the police said.
A youth who was standing nearby also sustained injuries, they said.
Their neighbours took both to the government hospital here, they said, adding that the accused has been detained for interrogation.