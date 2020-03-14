STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attacks on Hindu Munani, SDPI members: Cops detain three in Coimbatore

The City Police have made a second arrest in connection with the case related to the assault on a Hindu Munnani functionary, on Friday. 

Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in Coimbatore on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The City Police have made a second arrest in connection with the case related to the assault on a Hindu Munnani functionary, on Friday. Meanwhile, on the same day, two Hindu Munnani members were detained for assaulting a SDPI functionary in the city.

According to the police, the Podanur police arrested a person named A Azharuddin (30), an autorickshaw driver attached with a trade union of a Muslim Party, from Karumbukadai on Friday for allegedly having a role in the assault on Hindu Munnani District Secretary M Anand alias Anandanarayanan (33) on March 4 near Nanjundapuram in the city.

The Podanur resident was returning home on his two-wheeler on March 4 after attending the pro-CAA protests held at Gandhipuram. While he was near a flyover on Nanjundapuram -Podanur road at around 10.30 pm, unidentified persons on two bikes attacked him and fled from the area.After a week-long investigation, the police arrested S Noor Mohammad (30) of Saramedu on Wednesday.

On Friday , the Podanur police arrested Azharuddin who accompanied Noor Mohammad during the attack.
Meanwhile, two persons belonging to a Hindu outfit were detained on Friday by the city police for allegedly assaulting SDPI District Secretary Mohammad Iqbal (52). The Kattoor police detained two men identified as K Sathish Kannan (23) and R Rahul (23). 

Case filed
Police have registered a case against Hindu Munnani members for allegedly assaulting an auto  driver on March 2 near Gandhi-puram

Hindu Munani SDPI Coimbatore communal riots
