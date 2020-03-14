Caste clashes: Prohibitory orders declared in two Tenkasi taluks

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Sankarankovil Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) promulgated prohibitory orders under Sections 144 (1) and (2) of the CrPC in Sankarankovil and Thiruvengadam taluks. The orders will be in effect from March 13 to 15 in view of the death anniversary of four caste-clash victims.

In Kurinchakulam, in 1992, the four -- belonging to Scheduled Castes -- were killed in a dispute over the construction of an Amman temple. 21 people, belonging to an intermediate caste, suspected to be involved in the murder were acquitted in 2001. The RDO said entry to outsiders into village was banned.

Functionaries of Puratchi Thamilagam had petitioned the Collector, seeking permission to observe death anniversary of the four on March 14. Meanwhile, VCK sought police permission for staging a protest in Sankarankovil in connection with the Amman statue dispute.