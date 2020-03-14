Change chargesheet filed for illegal entry, exit of Sri Lankans: HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed Ramanathapuram police to amend the chargesheet filed against five persons in a case relating to illegal entry and exit of two Sri Lankan accused into India last year, and to produce the chargesheet before the court.

A Bench of justices PN Prakash pointed out that since five persons were booked for allegedly aiding the two Sri Lankan accused -- Sanga Sirantha and Mohamed Saffras -- to enter and leave India illegally, they should have been booked under Section 109 (Punishment for abetment) as well.

The judges directed Pamban police to file an amended chargesheet by adding the said section and to submit the amended chargesheet before them in two weeks after getting it numbered before the judicial magistrate concerned. The directions were given on a habeas corpus petition.