Consider support for entire family of woman, says HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed Collectors of Virudhunagar and Madurai to examine the possibility of extending financial support to the family of a woman who approached the court seeking compensation for a failed tubectomy, a surgical procedure for permanent contraception in women.

Rakku of Madurai underwent the procedure at a PHC in Virudhunagar in 2014 after giving birth to four children. However, due to alleged negligence in the surgery, she conceived around three months ago.

Citing health issues and poor financial conditions of her family, she sought permission from the court to terminate the pregnancy and also a direction to the State government to pay her compensation.

When the case came for hearing on Wednesday, Justice CV Karthikeyan suggested psychological counselling for Rakku.In her report, consultant psychiatrist Sharmila Siraj told the court that Rakku has agreed to keep the child. She also stated that the woman should be given compensation for the agony she underwent. Meanwhile, an in-chamber hearing was conducted recently and the judge took note of the concerns expressed by the petitioner’s counsel about the difficulties faced by the family to meet the educational expenses of its four kids.

Ensure continuity in education of four children, orders court

The judge stated, "Since the petitioner voluntarily opted for a family planning surgery, which was conducted and failed, the court shall take up the responsibility of the family."Justice Karthikeyan passed an interim order directing the Virudhunagar collector to ensure continuity in education of the four children. Since the petitioner's family resides in Madurai, the judge further directed Madurai collector to look into the possibility of extending financial support and providing at least a temporary government job to the petitioner's husband. The case was adjourned to March 30.

Education for kids, job for husband

