DMK instilling fear among minorities: Palaniswami

A visually agitated Palaniswami said the DMK leaders were speaking something within the Assembly and something else outside. The latter alone reaches people easily, creating tension.

Published: 14th March 2020 05:45 AM

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday lashed out at the DMK charging that the party leaders have been causing ‘fear psychosis’ among the minorities in the State and instigating Muslims not to cooperate with the Census survey which begins from April. The State government was duty-bound to clarifying its stand as the DMK was creating a tense situation among people. 

A visually agitated Palaniswami said the DMK leaders were speaking something within the Assembly and something else outside. The latter alone reaches people easily, creating tension. “I call upon leaders of all parties to ponder over what happened during the recent riots in New Delhi. Tamil Nadu has been a peaceful State without a trace of religious and casteist feelings. All political parties should extend their cooperation in maintaining this,” he said. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam called for a meeting with leaders of Muslim community at the Secretariat on Saturday evening, to allay their concerns over CAA. 

Responding to the query of Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin as to what was the clarification sought from the Centre over NPR, he said,  "You say people will be sent to other countries. You also say this government is afraid of the Centre and these people (Ministers) will be imprisoned.  It will never happen.  Everyone knows how many cases are pending against your former ministers."

Palaniswami said, "You are yet to respond to my pertinent question on how the CAA would affect the minorities. My government is ready to resolve such issues, if any. Even before the Census starts, you asked the minorities not to cooperate with the exercise. You spoke in a way which would instigate them. Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar had clarified the National Population Register (NPR) issue by repeating whatever he said in the Assembly.  As such, there is no breach of privilege." 

Raising the issue, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Durai Murugan said Udhayakumar told reporters that the NPR was put on hold as the Centre had not responded to the State government's queries. "The Minister's announcement was made outside the Assembly when the House was in session. This amounts to breach of privilege of the House. We demand that the Minister moves a resolution based on what he had said on NPR," Durai Murugan said. At the end of the discussion, Stalin demanded that the Revenue Minister at least record in the House whatever he had announced about NPR outside the Assembly . The Minister said the State government had given its nod only for Census survey and not issued any notification for updating NPR as the Centre was yet to respond to the queries.

Answer my question, Edappadi to Stalin
 Addressing Opposition Leader MK Stalin in the Assembly on Friday, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “You are yet to respond to my pertinent question on how the CAA would affect the minorities. My government is ready to resolve such issues, if any. Even before the Census starts, you asked the minorities not to cooperate with the exercise. You spoke in a way which would instigate them.”

  • Jayakrishnan K
    what the CM is saying is true.
    18 hours ago reply
