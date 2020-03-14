First let him enter the arena: BJP, Vadivelu on Rajinikanth

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Let Rajini enter politics, then we can debate on whether he would join the BJP or not, said BJP State Secretary Srinivasan on Friday. “Some of Rajini’s concepts, such as having a separate leadership for the party and government, are acceptable to us and are even being practised.

People like Rajini must enter politics”, he said, adding that Seeman’s idea of only a Tamil in power is ‘unacceptable’.On the appointment of L Murugan as the new BJP State President, Srinivasan said that it was an ‘expression of BJP’s social justice’, adding that under Murugan’s leadership the party would win the upcoming Assembly elections.

Srinivasan was attending a function, in which a 30-foot-high statue of Bharat Mata was unveiled at Narayanapuram by Hindu Munnani Founder Ramagopalan. “The people should worship Bharat Mata similar,” said Srinivasan.

Vadivelu welcomes Rajini’s plans... but with ridersActor Rajinikanth’s notion on having a separate leadership for party and government could be welcomed, however, he is still unclear on floating a political party, said actor Vadivelu at Tiruchendur. Vadivelu said none, including Rajinikanth himself knows if he would enter politics. “ Whoever does good to the people will be accepted,” he said, addressing the media here.