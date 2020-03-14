Invite all communities, not just Muslims for meet on CAA: IUML

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a rare move, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has called for a meeting with leaders of Muslim community on Saturday, to allay concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act. In a letter dated March 12, he appealed to them to attend the meeting at the secretariat on Saturday 4 pm and express their views on the issue.

While Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) rejected the idea of having a meeting only with Muslim leaders, many others said they will participate in the same. Most of the leaders Express contacted, said they will demand passing of a resolution in the State Assembly against CAA.

Educationalist and political activist Dawood Miakhan said they will reiterate the demand to suspend all work relating to National Population Register in the State.”We will raise the same demand with the Chief Secretary also,” he said.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Jawahirullah MH said, “Our only demand is to remove the fear from the minds of the minorities. For this, the state government must pass a resolution in the Assembly against CAA and NPR. We will listen to the Chief Secretary and place our demand.” Nagapattinam MLA and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi president M Thamimun Ansari said they will do the same.

IUML, an ally of DMK, said “This is not an issue concerning only Muslims. It is a major issue affecting all people of the state. So we think there should be an all-party meeting chaired by the chief minister,” said the party’s national president KM Kader Mohideen.