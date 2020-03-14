STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Invite all communities, not just Muslims for meet on CAA: IUML

In a rare move, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has called for a meeting with leaders of Muslim community on Saturday, to allay concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Published: 14th March 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a rare move, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has called for a meeting with leaders of Muslim community on Saturday, to allay concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act. In a letter dated March 12, he appealed to them to attend the meeting at the secretariat on Saturday 4 pm and express their views on the issue.

While Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) rejected the idea of having a meeting only with Muslim leaders, many others said they will participate in the same. Most of the leaders Express contacted, said they will demand passing of a resolution in the State Assembly against CAA.

Educationalist and political activist Dawood Miakhan said they will reiterate the demand to suspend all work relating to National Population Register in the State.”We will raise the same demand with the Chief Secretary also,” he said. 

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Jawahirullah MH said, “Our only demand is to remove the fear from the minds of the minorities. For this, the state government must pass a resolution in the Assembly against CAA and NPR. We will listen to the Chief Secretary and place our demand.” Nagapattinam MLA and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi president M Thamimun Ansari said they will do the same.

IUML, an ally of DMK, said “This is not an issue concerning only Muslims. It is a major issue affecting all people of the state. So we think there should be an all-party meeting chaired by the chief minister,” said the party’s national president KM Kader Mohideen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IUML Muslim community Citizenship Amendment Act K Shanmugam
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp