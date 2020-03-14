STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister explains TANGEDCO’s debt crisis

...says debts inevitable as the State government is investing in upcoming projects; UDAY scheme provides solution

Published: 14th March 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

TANGEDCO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Debts mounting at an alarming rate for Tangedco was the main topic of discussion at the State Assembly on Friday. Opposition members attacked the government for not paying the pending bills to nuclear and thermal generators. Tangedco purchases around 5,800 MW from these generators, nearly one-third of its total requirement.  

Electricity Minister P Thangamani said multiple projects being on the charts was the primary reason for the current situation. “The maximum electricity demand touched 16,151 MW last year and we were able to comfortably meet this demand. We plan to expand our capacity by adding an additional 6,200 MW in the next six years. To achieve this target, we need more loans,” said Thangamani. 

He said Tangedco’s loan to the tune of Rs 22, 815 crore has been taken over by the State government under UDAY scheme, which was first introduced by Centre to help State-owned discoms to pay back debts. The loan is being converted into revenue grants in five installments for accumulated debts from 2017.

“After the ministry of environment ordered shutting of polluting thermal units, we had to shift our focus to renewable energy. Due to practical restraints, we have to purchase power as solar power can be generated only in the day and wind power for four to five months. As a result, our debts are growing,” the minister said.

Speaking about renewable energy sector, the minister said that to fulfil the State’s fixed Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), Tangedco is in the process of procuring 500 MW of solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India. “Half of the State’s installed capacity around 15, 779 MW consists of renewable energy. Also, under central government’s KUSUM scheme, the State has scrapped 40% farmer contribution to set up solar panels,” he said.

Further, Tangedco has roped in Centre’s Mecon Ltd, to install desulphurisation units in all existing thermal stations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TANGEDCO
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp