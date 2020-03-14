STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor girl stopped from meeting lover, ends life

The man had been arrested under POCSO Act after eloping with her

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Ulundurpet after parents prevented her from meeting her ‘lover.’ According to the police, the deceased is the daughter of a farmer. On September 10, 2019, the Class 11 girl studying at a private school did not return home. 

Her parents learnt that the girl had eloped with her lover Annamalai living opposite to their house. The girl’s mother Dhanalakshmi filed a complaint against Annamalai at the Ulundurpet all-women police station, following which the girl was traced. A case under POCSO Act was registered against Annamalai and he was arrested. The girl was presented in the court and then restored to her parents.

She was then sent to her maternal uncle’s house in Ulundurpet. Meanwhile, Annamalai who came out on bail searched for the girl in Pali. When the girl heard the news, she tried to escape from her house to meet him, but in vain. Following the failed attempt, her parents and relatives allegedly admonished her for trying to meet him.

The dejected girl consumed poison on Thursday. She was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to a government hospital in Kurinjipadi where she died. Annamalai was inconsolable seeing his lover dead.
Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline – 044 24640050.

