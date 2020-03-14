Priests in Velankanni church tweak Holy Communion routine

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The global spread and scare of COVID has forced a change in customs and traditions followed for ages in places of worship. In a significant development, priests of the Shrine Basilica in Velankanni altered the practice followed for Holy Communion.

Parish Priest SA Susai Manickam told TNIE, “We are giving the Holy Communion in the hands of devotees, than giving it in the mouth, as a precautionary measure. The number of devotees and tourists attending mass has come down. Those who come are locals. The congregations are slightly better during mass on Friday evenings and Sundays.”

Lent season is the third most important occasion, after St Mary’s feast and Christmas, when a large number of devotees visit Velankanni.

The spread of COVID and the resultant clampdown on travel has meant only very few pilgrims are arriving in the town. Arrival of devotees from Kerala, who form the main chunk of tourists, has gone down considerably, locals observed. The number of people who travel by vans and share autos from Nagapattinam railway station to Velankanni and back are also starting to get less.

“Usually I transport a large number of Keralites during this time of the year. Now I hardly find any pilgrims,” said T Biju, an auto driver. Lodges in the town too have reported dull business.

Vendors selling flowers, candles, and worship items, who depend on arrival of tourists for livelihood are beginning to despair.

“We are worried about our livelihood as we are mainly dependent on tourists and pilgrims. Sales has been reduced by half. The only relief are Friday evening prayers, and Sundays.” said Arunagiri, a flower vendor.

Health officials said they were sensitising as many people as possible. The Executive Officer of town panchayat in Velankanni stated that the waste collection and management was given additional care amd workers were provided masks and gloves.