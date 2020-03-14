‘Q’ Branch seeks 3-day custody of Maoist Srimathi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore ‘Q’ Branch Police have submitted a petition before the Principal District Court seeking it to grant three days custody of suspected Maoist Srimathi, who was arrested on Wednesday near Anaikatti.

The petition was filed on Thursday evening, after the court-ordered to send the female Maoist to Coimbatore central prison under judicial custody for 15 days until March 26, said the Q branch police.

Srimathi, the Maoist, was picked up from a Coimbatore-bound bus on Wednesday morning from a police check post near Anaikatti on Wednesday.

“We also received information that another woman has infiltrated the State along with Srimathi. However, no such woman was found during her arrest. We have been working with the district police and Naxal Special Division to find about the other person’s arrival,” said police sources.