Rs 50k fine on man for wasting court’s time

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court imposed Rs 50,000 cost on a man who filed a ‘false’ plea alleging that his mother, a ward councillor and chairman candidate in Chinnamanur panchayat union, was abducted by her rival candidates.

A bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi passed the order after petitioner R Vimaleswaran’s mother Shanthi appeared before the court and submitted that she was not abducted by anyone and that she had gone to her relative’s house in Kurangani.

Criticising Vimaleswaran for wasting the court’s time, the judges directed him to pay Rs 25,000 each to one Nivetha and Jeyanthi, newly elected chairman and vice chairman of the panchayat union respectively, who were earlier prevented by the court from functioning in their posts owing to the petitioner’s false allegations.