Temples to screen devotees for fever, cold

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With COVID-19 cases rising by the day globally, the State government has intensified precautionary arrangements in public places. The HR&CE department has directed officials in temples under its jurisdiction to conduct awareness campaigns and display messages about flu and COVID-19.

As part of the measures, thermal scanner has been installed at the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, which a draws a huge number of devotees from across the country. The scanner would be inaugurated on Saturday. According to HR& CE officials, a team from the Srirangam GH would be stationed in temple from Saturday to screening visitors.

Devotees arriving through the three major entrances including Main entrance (Renga Renga gopuram), Vellai gopuram and Thayar Sannadhi would be screened using compact thermal screening devices. Those detected having higher body temperature or symptoms of cold would be advised to consult the medical team to be deployed on the premises.

Masks, sanitizer and other protective gear would be given to personnel handling the screening centres. Anti-bacterial hand wash liquid has already been placed at vantage points in the sprawling temple complex. Officials assured that screening would be done without creating a inconvenience to the visitors.

Similar arrangements have been made at the Mariamman temples in Samayapuram abd Punnainallur as also the Birhadeeswara temple. Messages have been placed across the temples on washing hands and covering mouth, nose while sneezing and coughing.