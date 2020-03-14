‘Use Centre’s disability certificate format’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court has directed all motor accident claims tribunals in Tamil Nadu to stop accepting physical disability certificates that are not in a format as prescribed by the Centre.

The court directed the Registry to notify all district and subordinate courts dealing with motor accident claims to follow the rule. Passing orders on a batch of petitions by insurance companies and victims, Justice R Mahadevan ordered that exorbitant compensation amounts have been claimed based on disability certificates issued by doctors without meeting statutory requirements as well as the directions issued by medical boards, where no such disabilities are found.

Such certificates were taken into consideration by subordinate courts and almost in a maximum number of cases, the same are accepted is awarded.