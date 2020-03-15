STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
American national moves HC to transfer case to CB-CID 

The judge recording the submissions made by counsel for the petitioner and directed the SP to monitor the entire investigation on  murder of John Woodrow Robert.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An American national has approached the Madras High Court seeking transfer of an investigation into the murder of her 73-year-old brother by a person in Tiruvannamalai last year, to CB-CID. The court has directed superintendent of police, Kancheepuram, to monitor the investigation and further ordered inspector, Baluchetty Chatram, to file a status report of the investigation by April 15. Justice GK Ilanthiraiya heard the plea filed by the victim’s sister.  

The judge recording the submissions made by counsel for the petitioner and directed the SP to monitor the entire investigation on murder of John Woodrow Robert. According to the petitioner, her brother became friends with SJ Vignesh of Tiruvannamalai, who was working as a sales officer. He had lured him of permanent citizenship, and got Rs 20 lakhs for the work. Vignesh, however, went away to Dubai.

When he returned on June 19, 2019, and Robert’s advocate got in touch with him and demanded to return the money, Vignesh said he was going to Chennai urgently. He called Robert assuring him that he will return the money and took him along. However, on the way back, along with two others, he allegedly murdered Robert. Local police, however, closed the investigation alleging that the victim died of “Asphyxia due to ligature strangulation”. There were serious lapses in the investigation, said petitioner.

