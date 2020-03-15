Back home after days in Rome, Coimbatore techie in self-quarantine

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old software developer, who got stuck at Rome for three days unable to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate, has finally made it to India. Srinithin Jayabal (30), a resident of Peelamedu, reached Coimbatore on Saturday. However, the journey was not easy as he had to take a detour and shell out a lot of money. Also, he reportedly did not get any support from the Indian Embassy.

He said, “With India quarantining itself from a few countries namely Italy, France, Spain, and Germany, I could not get back home without a COVID-19 negative certificate. Therefore, I travelled to another European country, which is free from the virus, from Rome.” The country, which he refused to name because of security reasons, did not mandate a COVID-19 negative certificate from the passengers.

“From there, I boarded a flight to New Delhi. After reaching India, I cleared the immigration after undergoing screening at the airport. Later, I boarded a direct flight to Coimbatore and reached home on Saturday morning,” he explained. He claimed that his whole travel from Rome to India cost him around `90,000. Srinithin said he would be home quarantining himself because of his recent travel histories.

Preventive measures

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has been implementing the preventive measures in full swing. Disinfectant is being sprayed inside buses, at malls and theatres. A Health Department official said that the types of hand washes would be displayed for a few seconds at digital advertising boards across the city.

Home quarantining

CMCH Dean B Asokan suggested that home quarantine must be done effectively. He said that such people must isolate themselves from others and use only their own products.