STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Back home after days in Rome, Coimbatore techie in self-quarantine

30-year-old travelled to another European country and boarded flight home

Published: 15th March 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

People wearing masks as a precautionary measure to avoid coronavirus. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old software developer, who got stuck at Rome for three days unable to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate, has finally made it to India. Srinithin Jayabal (30), a resident of Peelamedu, reached Coimbatore on Saturday. However, the journey was not easy as he had to take a detour and shell out a lot of money. Also, he reportedly did not get any support from the Indian Embassy.

He said, “With India quarantining itself from a few countries namely Italy, France, Spain, and Germany, I could not get back home without a COVID-19 negative certificate. Therefore, I travelled to another European country, which is free from the virus, from Rome.” The country, which he refused to name because of security reasons, did not mandate a COVID-19 negative certificate from the passengers. 

“From there, I boarded a flight to New Delhi. After reaching India, I cleared the immigration after undergoing screening at the airport. Later, I boarded a direct flight to Coimbatore and reached home on Saturday morning,” he explained. He claimed that his whole travel from Rome to India cost him around `90,000. Srinithin said he would be home quarantining himself because of his recent travel histories. 

Preventive measures
The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has been implementing the preventive measures in full swing. Disinfectant is being sprayed inside buses, at malls and theatres. A Health Department official said that the types of hand washes would be displayed for a few seconds at digital advertising boards across the city. 

Home quarantining
CMCH Dean B Asokan suggested that home quarantine must be done effectively. He said that such people must isolate themselves from others and use only their own products. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore Rome COVID-19 quarantine Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp