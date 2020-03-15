Burglary gang busted: 7 idols recovered

By Express News Service

KARUR : The special team of police, on Friday, nabbed a gang involved in several burglaries in the town. Around 35 sovereign of gold jewellery and seven Panchaloha idols were recovered from them. Unidentified miscreants stole about 55 sovereigns of gold from the house of one Suresh (46), of Vadivel Nagar on February 5. Suresh has been running a sports equipment shop and living along with his wife Madhumitha and mother Angammal.

On February 5, Angammal went to a nearby grocery shop. When she returned, she found the doors of the house broke open and 55 sovereigns gold jewellery, diamonds, and silver jewels worth `25 lakhs missing. The, she informed the Karur town police, who reached the spot and conducted an investigation. Based on SP R Pandiarajan’s order, the police formed a special team, headed by Karur Town station inspector Udhayakumar, to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, during vehicle check near Periyar Arch on Friday, the police intercepted a man based on suspicion. On questioning him, it is alleged that he admitted of stealing jewellery from Suresh’s house along with four of his friends. The police identified him as S.Rathinakumar, of Arichampatti in RT Malai in Kulithalai, and his friends -- Karuppu (a) Sivabalan of Usilampatti in Madurai, P.Mohanraj of Thiruchengodu in Namakkal, and Boopathy (a) Prabhakaran of Namakkal. After the investigation, the police recovered around 35 sovereign of gold jewellery that was hoarded under the bushes near Vadipatti on Dindigul - Madurai road. Apart from that, seven Panchaloha idols were also recovered from underground near a railway track.

Karuppu died in a hospital at Madurai a few days due to health issues. Mohanraj has been imprisoned in the Salem Prison in connection with another burglary case. Rathinakumar, along with the recovered jewels and Panchaloha idols, were produced in the Kulithalai Court. He was then taken to Trichy Central Prison. Police is on the lookout for Boopathy (a) Prabhakaran, who is absconding. Karur SP Pandiarajan lauded the special team for their valiant effort in nabbing the culprits soon.