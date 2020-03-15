Coimbatore woman held for pouring acid on relative

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An 80-year-old woman allegedly poured acid on her relative, a 55-year-old woman, after a petty quarrel at Kangeyampalayam village near Sulur in the district on Saturday morning. The victim, who sustained 60 per cent burns, is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Sulur police arrested P Ramathal (80), from Chellandiamman Kovil Street in Kangeyampalayam, and remanded her in Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday evening.

According to the police, Ramathal (80) takes possession of jewellery and offers loan. In view of her business, she also keeps acid in her house for cleaning the jewellery at the time of estimating their worth. She reportedly stays alone. Meanwhile, a quarrel broke out between Ramathal and her relative M Sagunthala (55), who also resides in the same locality, over some family affair.

Hours later when Sagunthala was with her brother Sakthivel on the Chellandiamman Kovil Street, Ramathal allegedly poured acid on her; Sakthivel also got affected. Hearing her screams, the passers-by rushed her to a private hospital, from where she was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. She suffered 60 per cent burns. Following this, N Mani (61), Sagunthala’s husband, lodged a complaint with the Sulur police, which arrested Ramathal. A case was registered against her.