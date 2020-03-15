Mother tortures minor daughter with 2 lovers?

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A woman was booked along with her two lovers for allegedly torturing her minor daughter. The suspects have been identified as one Murugeswari alias Radha, who is the mother of the girl, and two others -- Sunil Kumar and Shakul Hameed.According to sources, Murugeswari got divorce from her husband four years ago, and has been living with her daughter at BB Kulam in Madurai. Sources said Murugeswari has love affair with Sunil Kumar and Shakul Hameed, and that her lovers have been torturing the girl for the past one month.

express illustration

On March 10, the suspects allegedly branded the girl’s feet with a hot knife. The girl, subsequently, escaped from the house and reached her maternal aunt Sundaravalli’s house in Meenakshipuram. Meanwhile, Murugeswari filed a complaint with police, stating that her daughter is missing. Speaking to TNIE, Sundaravalli’s husband Rajaguru said: “I immediately contacted Childline ‘1098’, and upon their guidance, I and my wife preferred a complaint against Murugeswari.”

Acting on Sundaravalli’s complaint, Tallakulam police registered a case on Saturday against Murugeswari, Sunil and Hameed under Section 75 (Punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of Indian Penal Code.

The accused are yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) took cognisance of the issue and secured the minor girl. Speaking to TNIE, CWC Member B Pandiaraja said, “The child will be provided with shelter at Vidiyal Reception Home in Muthupatti. Further decisions on the matter will be taken during the committee meeting on Monday.”