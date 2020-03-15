STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslim outfits meet Chief Secy, demand resolution

Representatives of Muslim outfits in discussion with senior officials including Chief Secretary Shanmugam, DGP J K Tripathy at Secretariat on Saturday | D Sampath Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Muslim organisations which held discussions with Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Saturday were firm on their demand that a resolution against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be adopted in the Assembly. Besides, they also demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.  The outfits also told government that the ongoing protests were not instigated by anyone but had been happening spontaneously.  

In all, 49 representatives of Muslim organisations from the State took part in the discussions. Abdul Rahim, vice president, Tamil Nadu Tauheed Jamaat, said the meeting called by the Chief Secretary was a big disappointment to them since the apprehensions of Muslims were not clarified satisfactorily.  As such, the protests against CAA, NPR and NRC will be intensified in the coming days across the State. On March 18, a ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation will be staged. 

Talking to reporters after the 90-minute discussions with the Chief Secretary, at the Secretariat, MH Jawahirullah, on behalf of Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic Organisations, said there was no legal barrier for adopting a resolution against NPR as it was being carried out as per rules of  CAA.  Jawahirullah said that during the discussions, the Chief Secretary said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clarified that no documents would be required for the NPR and no one would be classified as doubtful.

To this, the Muslim outfits had said, “If this is true, the guideline that the local enumerator who is updating NPR can mark as doubtful if any person is unable provide any information, should be deleted.  Also, the rule that providing information to NPR is a duty and that those who default will be punished should also be deleted. The Assembly resolution on CAA and NPR should  include these points.”

Asked whether the meeting was satisfactory, Jawahirullah said, “The Chief Secretary has assured us to convey the views expressed by Muslim representatives to government.  Only when we come to know about the response of the Chief Minister, we can say whether this meeting was useful or not.” He also said the federation would take a decision on the future course of agitation depending upon the government’s response to their demands.

Comments

