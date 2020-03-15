STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET classes to start after public exams, says govt

This is a welcome announcement for students, as the coaching has stayed suspended since December in many of the 412 centres that the government had started.

CHENNAI : The free State-run residential training programme for government school students preparing for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will start after public exams, the government had recently said. 

This is a welcome announcement for students, as the coaching has stayed suspended since December in many of the 412 centres that the government had started. While classes were stopped ahead of the local body elections in December, many centres, which had planned on reopening after Pongal holidays, failed to do so. 

“We did not receive instruction from government to start over the classes after it was suspended because of elections. Resulting in many centres not resuming the classes at all,” said a government school teacher from Thiruvallur district who also takes NEET classes. Another government school in Chennai said that they conducted classes over two weekends after Pongal out of their own interest, however, stopped it by February first week as revision exams started.

“After December, this residential training will be the first proper set of classes students will get to attend,” headmistress of the school said. According to the government’s initial plan, the classes should begin in June and go all the way till end of January. However, in the academic year 2019-20, classes started only in September.

