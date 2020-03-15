STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No confusion: Kindergartens shut till April

Meanwhile, a Coimbatore-based techie, Srinithin Jayabal (30), who was stuck in Rome for the last three days, unable to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate, made it back home on Saturday.

Published: 15th March 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, coronavirus school

Schoolchildren wear masks in view of coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Stating that the holidays declared for kindergarten students across State as a precaution against COVID-19 infection has not been withdrawn, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said an official communication in this regard would be made on Sunday. “The declared holidays continue to be in effect and it was not withdrawn,” he told reporters in Madurai on Saturday. Confusion prevailed after the education department held back Friday’s order mandating schools to declare holidays till March 31. 

Meanwhile, a Coimbatore-based techie, Srinithin Jayabal (30), who was stuck in Rome for the last three days, unable to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate, made it back home on Saturday. He said he decided to travel to another European nation from Rome, and took a flight from there. He refused to disclose the country he went to, citing security reasons.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp