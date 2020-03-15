No confusion: Kindergartens shut till April

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Stating that the holidays declared for kindergarten students across State as a precaution against COVID-19 infection has not been withdrawn, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said an official communication in this regard would be made on Sunday. “The declared holidays continue to be in effect and it was not withdrawn,” he told reporters in Madurai on Saturday. Confusion prevailed after the education department held back Friday’s order mandating schools to declare holidays till March 31.

Meanwhile, a Coimbatore-based techie, Srinithin Jayabal (30), who was stuck in Rome for the last three days, unable to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate, made it back home on Saturday. He said he decided to travel to another European nation from Rome, and took a flight from there. He refused to disclose the country he went to, citing security reasons.