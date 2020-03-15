Stay free Period

Express News Service

CHENNAI/PUDUKKOTTAI/MADURAI: Religious leader’s comments that women would be reborn as dogs if they cooked while on their period recently went viral. The Internet was flooded with memes, including of pet dogs that women joked they’d like to be reborn as. The reaction may have given an impression that there was broad agreement of the comments being outdated and sexist. However, TNIE found the reality in Tamil Nadu much more complicated.

Despite the rationalist movement and decades of rule by Dravidian parties, from well-educated families in the capital city to tribal communities in villages, menstruating women — and new mothers — are seen as unclean, bearing ‘theetu’. As a result, they are subjected to a spectrum of restrictions ranging from not being allowed into kitchens or not being allowed into shared family spaces to not being allowed even near the household. These restrictions are observed across caste, community and religion.

Extreme seclusion

Arguably the most extreme form of seclusion is practised in villages such as Koovalapuram and K Pudhupatti in Madurai district and Konapattu in Pudukkottai district. All three villages have built ‘guesthouses’ — single-room structures with no usable bathrooms — to which women with ‘theetu’ are sent. The guesthouses differ in the creature comforts they offer: In Konapattu, the muttukuchu as it is called, lacks electricity and water connections, while in the larger Koovalapuram structure both are available. However, women and girls in all three villages are forced to relieve themselves in the open — at least a kilometre away — as there are no toilets. The women want the government to step in: but only to build them toilets.

In both districts, the practice is based on a belief that allowing menstruating women or new mothers in the household would anger the village deity. However in Konapattu, it is a Dalit community which follows it while in Koovalapuram and K Pudhupatti, it is caste Hindus who use the guesthouse.

For 13-year-old Ramya* of Konapattu, the 11 days she spent in the muttukuchu were terrifying. She went through her first period alone, without her mother, electricity or even running water. “It is very difficult for our children,” Malar of Konapattu admitted. “One of us accompanies them if they have to change their napkin or cloth at night. Before going to school or college, we accompany them and get them ready, as they have to bathe in the open. They ask why do we have to be like this. But we can’t go against our elders. We are helpless,” she said.

a woman’s face etched on the wall of a menstruation house in Koovalapuram, Madurai district | MUTHU KANNAN, express

In Koovalapuram, which has been featured in recent news reports as well as in a 2013 documentary (Madavidai by Geeta Ilangovan) women said the seclusion made them feel “liberated”. “Only outsiders find the practice odd. For us, being sent to muttuthurai means freedom from household chores. For women elsewhere, it is just another tiring day even during menstruation,” said 23-year-old Revathi*. Interestingly, the “liberation” did not mean a break from daily work. Even those engaged in farm labour went to the fields while menstruating. Koovalapuram’s guesthouse was also not used by some of the more well-off families: women of those families are instead confined to the thinnai (veranda) of their house.

From the guesthouse to the thinnai

If it is the well-off caste Hindus in Koovalapuram who confine menstruating women to the thinnai, it is the Irular community living near the Anaikatti hills that follows the practice. “Women should not enter the house because of theetu. Women follow the practice as our ancestors had,” said Ramasamy, a tribal from Thuvaipathy. The women aren’t allowed to cook — the men cook instead.

ASHA worker Sivakami*, a member of the community, despite her work on raising awareness on women’s health issues, viewed the practice as “hygienic”. “Even I would avoid entering the house during my period,” she said, adding that it could not be changed. In Pathripadukai, Erode district, young girls found spending the night on the ‘thinnai’ frightening. Eighteen-year-old Lakshmi said this was because the village is surrounded by forest and there is always a fear of wild animals entering the settlement of the Orali (ST) community to which she belongs. “We don’t have compound walls or gates. In the rainy or cold seasons, we adjust and sleep in the thinnai or in the corridors of the school,” she said. The women have to walk at least half a kilometre to relieve themselves. The girls said, fearing a night-time journey to the fields, they avoid drinking too much water.

The subtle ‘seclusion’ of city-dwellers

In cities, with less space, menstruating women may appear to experience fewer restrictions. However, the notion of theetu remains alive. Take Vijaya Lakshmi. There is a thin, dusty cotton quilt, rolled and folded in the corner of her store room. She calls it the “periods bed”. When she menstruates, she sleeps on it while her husband sleeps on the bed. Her husband is a conservative Hindu. He is careful to not cross paths with a menstruating woman during his 48-day-fast before going to Sabarimala each year.

“When I have my periods during his viratham (fast), I wake up before him and wait in the verandah. When he goes to the bathroom to bathe, I lock myself in the bedroom until he leaves the house,” she said, stressing the objective was not to be seen. Lakshmi believes she would be committing a sin if she did not comply with these restrictions.

In many other households, women may simply not be allowed into the kitchen or puja room. However, some women told TNIE they also had to use separate plates, spoons and glasses, and not touch any object that was “sacred” or had an image of god on it. “In my house, every cupboard, mirror and wall had pictures of various gods taped on it. It was so annoying that I couldn’t touch anything,” said 27-year-old Nidhya Ganesh, who works at an international bank. She said she does not follow these practices as rigidly when her mother is away from home. To avoid the theetu, women have even sought medical intervention. Some families believe menstruating women and new mothers cannot participate in rituals.

Not about hygiene

While some rationalised these practices as being followed on grounds of hygiene, others saw it as a way to give menstruating women rest. Academics disagreed. “People do not see menstruation as unhygienic. They see it as a form of pollution. When a menstruating woman touches a person, in their belief, she is not only polluting their outside, but also their insides, their souls,” professor Sumathi Rajesh, head of the Department of Anthropology at Madras University said.

superstitions around menstruation aplenty

The superstitions around menstruation are aplenty and they vary across geography, caste and class, says Kalpana Karunakaran, assistant professor of Humanities at IIT Madras. “These practices come out of fear of a menstruating woman.” She says historically, menstruating women were feared and people believed menstrual blood was evil. It could be this belief came about as menstruation was a sign of not being pregnant. Such beliefs have consequences for women’s health and can cause

serious infections

Women TNIE spoke to in TN’s villages, however, have a more immediate demand: toilets.

(With inputs from Chandhini Rajesh Kannan @ Erode, MP Saravanan @ Tirupur, M Thanaraj @ Tiruchy & M Saravanan @ Coimbatore)* Names changed.