Tamil Nadu declares holiday for kindergarten, primary schools till March 31

Places of mass gathering in other parts of Tamil Nadu like places of worship, theatres and commercial complexes are ordered to be sanitised immediately.

Published: 15th March 2020 12:54 PM

Tamil Nadu school children

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the State's measures to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, Tamil Nadu CM 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami, in a statement on Sunday, announced that all kindergarten and primary schools in the State would be shut down until March 31.

Malls and movie theatres in Taluks that share borders with the neighbouring States are also ordered to remain closed till March 31. This includes taluks located in the districts of Theni, Kanyakumari, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Erode, Dindigul, Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar.

Places of mass gathering in other parts of the State like places of worship, theatres and commercial complexes are ordered to be sanitised immediately.

Seeking cooperation from the public to beat the disease as a community, the statement said that those displaying symptoms of the disease should approach their nearest government hospitals.

Advisory to the public:

1. For the next 15 days, avoid gathering in huge numbers in public spaces and travelling to other States

2. Senior citizens, children, those with weak immunity and suffering from other medical conditions should avoid going to crowded public places

3. Ensure personal hygiene and wash hands with soap regularly and before entering your house

4. Don't touch your face with unclean hands

5. During holidays, parents should ensure that children don't play in groups and that they wash their hands thoroughly before entering the house

