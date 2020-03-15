Trapped in a room. Period.

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: The first period of your life can be scary. Thirteen-year-old Ramya* was scared. She was in pain too, but not just from coping with the stomach cramps and backache that come with your period. It was also from learning that she would have to spend this confusing time without her mother, alone, away from home, in a separate room called the *muttukuchu* for 11 days.

Ramya calls it one of the scariest experiences of her life. She was left alone in that room, with no electricity or toilet. Many in urban parts of Tamil Nadu may be unfamiliar with a *muttukuchu*, but for Ramya, of Konnapattu, and other women in the ‘Padai Kovil area, near Thirumayam in Pudukkottai district, it is just a part of life. All menstruating women in this area are sent to such single-room buildings for the duration of their period.

Ask them the reason for this practice, and the villagers say it is god. These villagers worship the Koppadair Amman and this practice protects them from the wrath of the deity.

“We are afraid of our Koppatha and her wrath. We are not afraid of people, just god. She gives us everything: food, shelter, and a good family. How can we disobey her and stay in our house during our periods,” asks Ammayi, a 75-year-old woman in Konnapattu.

The Konnapattu women, all belonging to the Paraiyar community, from the age of 13 to 80, offer the same reason, adding that they didn’t dare question the practice as the deity would punish them.

The Room

The room, called the muttukuchu, is 10 feet by 12 feet. It has no electricity or bedding -- not even a mat. Most importantly, it has no toilet or bathroom. The menstruating women bathe in the open near a small water tank that they call the kammayi, while the girls bathe near an open pipe that is closer. To urinate or defecate they have to walk to an outdoor spot more than a kilometre away.

The room has two windows. The vessels used by the women are tied in sacks and stored in the loft in the room. Needless to say, the ‘shunned’ women have no source of entertainment during their stay in the room.

When I visit the room, there are two women inside. As I make my way towards the room to take a closer look, the women warn me against entering as I would not be able to go near the temple later. As I enter, I drop my phone and the women all gasp. Ammayi, from outside, promptly says, “See, you’ve angered our Amman."

Thirty-seven-year-old Sudha is in the room. She hails from a village that doesn’t practice such seclusion. She says she was initially appalled by the practice after she married and came to this village.

“In the beginning, I didn’t like it. I would go to my mother’s home during my periods every month. Even when my children were small, I would go to my mother’s home. It is only now that I have started coming here,” she says. While she is here, her 13-year-old daughter prepares the meals at home and brings her food, as the menstruating women are not allowed to go home or visit the temple.

The food brought from the homes is placed in the ‘special vessels’ stored in the room. If there is nobody at home to cook, food comes from neighbours’ houses or outside.

Embarrassment and fear

“We stay here for the three days of our period. On the fourth day, we stay outside our house. We enter the house only on the fifth day. None of us are against this. We have accepted it,” says Malar.

Given how little space there is in the room, the women do not bring any clothes, not even blankets.

“We bathe and wear the same saree for three days. Where will we keep different clothes?” asks Malar.

The girls are particularly embarrassed that no other girls at their school follow such a practice. The youngsters have to go to school or college from the room, while some of the women go to work.

“Our friends at school come and look at this muttukuchu like it is some spectacle. We have to sit outside and study with the help of the street light. It’s scary when there is nobody else. We have to sleep alone. Changing outside is also really embarrassing,” said 15-year-old Sukanya*.

However, the room is packed more than not. Given there are over 150 women in the village, sometimes 12-15 stay in the room at a time, the villagers say.

Top of wishlist: a bathroom

However, all the women agree that the lack of a bathroom is a big problem, especially for youngsters. The path to the ‘open bathroom’, more than a km from the room, is uneven, and goes through bushes and grass.

“It is very difficult for our children. One of us accompanies them if they have to change their napkin or cloth at night. Before going to school or college, we accompany them and get them ready, as they have to bathe in the open. It is very hard for our children. They question us, ask why do we have to be like this. But we can’t go against our elders. We are helpless,” adds Malar.

For all its shortcomings, the current avatar of the room is an improvement. The earlier muttukuchu was a thatched hut. After Cyclone Gaja, the villagers pooled their own money to build the room. Now, the women want the Panchayat board to help them get electricity and water connections for the room.

“See, we have to be here even if mosquitoes bite, or bees sting us. We are asking the government for a bathroom and electricity here. Even if it rains, we stay here. I have brought my kids here when they were small to nurse them,” says A Maheshwari, ward member of the Konnapattu Panchayat.

‘Unclean’ mothers

It is not just menstruating girls and women who are sent here. New mothers have to stay in the room for 11 days. Naturally, the newborn baby accompanies the mother.

“Till 25 years back, deliveries used to be done here. I had my children here. Nowadays, the girls stay in the hospital for seven days and come to the village only after that,” says 80-year-old Mariatha.

As the photographer and I leave the room, we are told to stand away from the temple as now we too are ‘theetu’ or unclean.

Different village, similar story

This practice is followed in villages like Munasandai, Karungulam, Kolathapatti, Santhana Viduthi in Pudukkottai district.

At Santhana Viduthi, the room is larger but doesn’t have electricity or a bathroom either. Villagers, who cite their fear of Ponacchi Amman for continuing the practice, want the government to provide electricity and bathrooms for the room.

The older women lament that people are not willing to give their daughters in marriage to the village youth any longer but in the same breath add that young women shouldn’t complain.

“Don’t treat it as a difficulty. Just think of it as your duty to god. We used to stay outside, with no roof over our heads. These girls are lucky they are getting so many facilities,” says Karappayi of Santhana Viduthi.