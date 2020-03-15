Coronavirus symptoms: Mother, child in isolation

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter, suspected with coronavirus disease, have been admitted to the isolation ward of Government Kanniyakumari Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday. The hospital sources said that the duo had returned from Oman five days ago. Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Arul Prakash said that the duo has been stable and that the samples taken from them were sent to Theni Medical College for testing.

Meanwhile, the samples taken from a 26-year-old youth, who was admitted to the quarantine isolation ward of the hospital, have tested negative for coronavirus disease and the youth was discharged. As part of the coronavirus preventive measures, the Padmanabhapuram palace near Thuckalay in the district would remain closed for tourists till March 31.