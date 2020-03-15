STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus symptoms: Mother, child in isolation

Meanwhile, the samples taken from a 26-year-old youth, who was admitted to the quarantine isolation ward of the hospital, have tested negative for coronavirus disease and the youth was discharged.

Published: 15th March 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

An employee at a food stall seen wearing protective mask on Saturday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter, suspected with coronavirus disease, have been admitted to the isolation ward of Government Kanniyakumari Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday. The hospital sources said that the duo had returned from Oman five days ago. Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Arul Prakash said that the duo has been stable and that the samples taken from them were sent to Theni Medical College for testing.

Meanwhile, the samples taken from a 26-year-old youth, who was admitted to the quarantine isolation ward of the hospital, have tested negative for coronavirus disease and the youth was discharged. As part of the coronavirus preventive measures, the Padmanabhapuram palace near Thuckalay in the district would remain closed for tourists till March 31. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp