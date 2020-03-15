Will develop Palani like Tirupati: CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: After laying the foundation stone for a government medical college in Odukkam on Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that Palani Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple here would be developed on par with Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. He added that the State government has earmarked `58 crore for the purpose.

Addressing a public gathering, the chief minister said that the Centre and the State jointly allocated `327 crore to establish the medical college and that the institute would produce at least 150 doctors in 2022. “The State government is keen on the development of all sectors, among which the health department has seen a rapid development.” he said.

State tops in higher education: Palaniswami

“Tamil Nadu emerging as top player among other states in organ transplantation stands as a proof for this,” Palaniswami added. Accusing the opposition leader M K Stalin of spreading rumours against the State government, Palaniswami said, “Kudimaramathu initiative was launched with the full cooperation of people; 51 types of works are being undertaken under the initiative. Still, Stalin is trying to find faults with it.

Drawing a comparison with the previous DMK regime, Palaniswami said the rate of students taking up higher education has increased to 49.8 per cent, when it was just 34 per cent previously. The state stands first in the number of students studying in higher education across the country, he said, even as he reiterated that the number of medical seats in the colleges would see an increase after the 11 medical colleges, approved by the Centre, starts functioning.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed by people as he arrives to lay foundation stone for the government medical college hospital in Dindigul on Saturday

Elaborating on the developments in the health sector, the chief minister said, “The government has allotted Rs 200 crore for ten medical colleges to set up equipment for the benefit of cancer patients. Also, 24 CT scan, 14 MRI scan machines and 16 cathlabs have been provided to different hospitals in the last three years. Around 70 percentage of deliveries are being conducted in government hospitals. This shows the kind of faith people have on government hospitals.”

On COVID-19 threat, he said one person who was tested positive in the State is recuperating in a hospital. Responding to a query on fear over National Population Register (NPR) among minorities, he said that adequate explanation was given by him and Minister for Revenue RB Udhayakumar in the Assembly. Refusing to comment on actor Rajinikanth’s political statements, he said he would wait for the actor to enter the political fray. Palaniswami rubbished AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran’s reported statements that said loyalists of former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa would join his party.

AIADMK will support all including minorities: OPS

“The opposition parties are attempting to disrupt the law and order in the State by propagating rumours in the society and they have planned to confuse the minorities,” said Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam here on Saturday. He said AIADMK government would stand for all social groups, including minorities. Addressing public after foundation stone laying ceremony, Panneerselvam said getting nod for 11 medical college in a year was an achievement. “The Centre believes in the State government, and sanctioned 11 medical colleges,” he said.

On the allocation of funds for various government departments, he said the government set aside 48 per cent of its total revenue for social security schemes. “While Rs 34,000 crore was earmarked for School Education Department, the Higher Education Department got Rs 4,000 crore. The State stands only next to Maharastra in terms of the number of industries,” he claimed.Minister for Health C Vijayabaskar said nearly Rs 3,575 crore would be allocated to establish 11 medical colleges in the State and that each college would produce 150 doctors every year.

`1 crore for farmer leader’s memorial

Chennai: State government

has granted Rs 1 crore for establishing a memorial for VK Palanisamy Gounder, a farmers’ leader who was instrumental in initiating Parambikulam-Azhiyar Dam Project. The memorial will come up at Odayakulam in Coimbatore district on 0.40 hectares. A brass statue of Palanisamy Gounder will be installed in the memorial along with a library. The government has also granted Rs 5 lakh towards non-recurring expenditure.

Rajini thanks media for spreading message

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday thanked the media and members of Rajini Makkal Mandram for taking his message on required political change, to the layman, in an effective manner. Meanwhile, at Madurai, when asked about Rajinikanth’s views on political change, CM Palaniswami declined to answer saying it will be inappropriate for him to say something since the actor is yet to launch his party.